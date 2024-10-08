Dennis Allen on Paulson Adebo’s penalties: Teams are going to take their shots

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo has a penalty problem.

During Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs, Adebo was flagged for a seventh time this season in five games. In this instance, it was a 46-yard defensive pass interference penalty on a deep throw from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy.

In the club’s Week 4 loss to Atlanta, he was flagged for three pass interference fouls, though just one was accepted. He had two more defensive holds and a pass interference penalty in the team’s first two wins.

After Monday’s loss, head coach Dennis Allen was asked whether he was concerned that other teams would try to use the trend against Adebo moving forward.

“They are going to take their shots,” Allen said in his press conference. “I am going to have to go back and look at the tape and see what I thought of the call, whether I agree with it or not. We have to force them to have to make completions and finish the catch. I think we just have to look at it and see what we can do better.

“We just have to continue working, keep practicing and working on the technique and fundamentals to keep improving,” Allen later added on the subject. “I think we have to do a lot of that in a lot of areas of our football team.”

A third-round pick in 2021, Adebo has recorded eight passes defensed with two interceptions so far this season. He has nine career picks in 50 games.