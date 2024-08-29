Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol

There is some positive news on the injury front for Cleveland’s secondary.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Thursday press conference that cornerback Denzel Ward has cleared concussion protocol. That paves the way for him to play against the Cowboys in Week 1.

Ward, 27, was diagnosed with his fifth known concussion after an Aug. 12 practice. Despite his history, he does not have concerns about continuing his career.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ward has been a Pro Bowler three times — including in 2023. He has recorded 76 passes defensed with 15 interceptions.