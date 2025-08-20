 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denzel Ward is day-to-day with a shoulder injury

  
Published August 20, 2025 03:55 PM

Word on Tuesday was that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward avoided a serious injury when he went down in practice earlier in the day and confirmation of that came on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at his press conference that Ward is considered day-to-day as a result of his shoulder injury. Stefanski said he expects Ward to be back on the field pretty soon and there doesn’t appear to be concern about his availability for the first week of the regular season.

The Browns suffered a loss at corner earlier in camp when Martin Emerson tore his Achilles, so it’s positive news that they won’t have to also fill the spot earmarked for Ward to start the season.

Ward made his fourth Pro Bowl last season and had 49 tackles, two interceptions, 19 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 16 starts.