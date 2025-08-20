Denzel Ward is day-to-day with a shoulder injury

Word on Tuesday was that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward avoided a serious injury when he went down in practice earlier in the day and confirmation of that came on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at his press conference that Ward is considered day-to-day as a result of his shoulder injury. Stefanski said he expects Ward to be back on the field pretty soon and there doesn’t appear to be concern about his availability for the first week of the regular season.

The Browns suffered a loss at corner earlier in camp when Martin Emerson tore his Achilles, so it’s positive news that they won’t have to also fill the spot earmarked for Ward to start the season.

Ward made his fourth Pro Bowl last season and had 49 tackles, two interceptions, 19 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 16 starts.