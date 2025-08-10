Deon Bush carted off with an Achilles injury

Chiefs backup safety Deon Bush was carted off the field with 1:19 remaining in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game at Arizona.

The team announced Bush will not return with an Achilles injury.

TV analyst Trent Green said Bush injured his left leg on a non-contact play as he tried to change direction on Arizona running back Emari Demercado’s 4-yard run.

Patrick Mahomes came off the sideline to kneel by Bush, who put a towel over his head before he left the field.

Bush has spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, but after playing 16 games in 2022, he saw action on only six in 2023 and two last season.