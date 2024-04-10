Deonte Harty agrees to one-year deal with Ravens

The Ravens have brought in a return specialist.

Baltimore is signing Deonte Harty to a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Media.

Harty, 26, spent last season with the Bills where he was primarily the team’s punt returner. He averaged 12.4 yards on 26 returns, including a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Harty returned just one kick for Buffalo in 2023, but was an All-Pro returner as a rookie in 2019 with the Saints. He averaged 9.4 yards per punt return and 26.8 yards per kick return that season.

He’s averaged 10.4 yards per punt return in his career and 25.2 yards per kick return.

Baltimore’s previous returner, Devin Duvernay, signed with Jacksonville in free agency.