Deonte Harty visits with Ravens on Friday

Veteran wide receiver and kick returner Deonte Harty grew up in Baltimore and he’s back in his hometown for a visit on Friday.

The reason for the visit isn’t just to check in with friends and family. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Harty is meeting with the Ravens.

Harty spent the first four years of his career with the Saints before moving on to the Bills for the 2023 season. He had 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown and he also returned a punt for a 96-yard touchdown in Week 18.

Harty has also averaged 25.2 yards per kickoff return throughout his career and the change in kickoff rules means he will likely get a chance to use those skills more often whether he signs with the Ravens or someone else.