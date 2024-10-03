Derek Carr: I think every quarterback would want to play with Davante Adams

There’s been plenty of focus on the Jets as a possible landing spot for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade, but Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only former Adams teammate who has been on the radar in recent days.

A report also named the Saints as a team that Adams would be interested in playing for and a move to New Orleans would reunite him with Derek Carr. Carr and Adams were teammates at Fresno State as well as in Adams’s first year with the Raiders.

On Thursday, Carr called Adams one of his best friends and said they speak all the time. That includes this week, although he added that the conversations have not been “about what you would probably think.” Carr said he’d love to play with Adams again, but added that he doesn’t think that puts him in exclusive company around the NFL.

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante,” Carr said in a press conference. “We would welcome that. I don’t know if I’d get in trouble for saying that. I think it’s just everyone kind of knows that.”

Carr declined to answer a question about why Adams would want out of Vegas, but did note that Adams had more than 1,500 receiving yards when they played together in 2022.