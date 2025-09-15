 Skip navigation
Derek Carr likely isn’t a potential fit for the Bengals

  
Published September 15, 2025 02:45 PM

In his lone career playoff game, quarterback Derek Carr took the Raiders to Cincinnati and nearly beat the Bengals, who would go on to nearly win the Super Bowl.

With the Bengals now looking for help at quarterback during the expected three-month absence of Joe Burrow with a toe injury, Carr likely isn’t an option to emerge from retirement.

While he didn’t close the door on playing again during a recent visit with Dan Patrick, it’s clear that Carr is still dealing with the shoulder injury that prompted him to opt to retire in May. Then there’s the fact that he remains under contract with the Saints; for Carr to be available, a trade would be necessary.

Also, the Bengals are ready to roll with Jake Browning, who went 4-3 as a starter in 2023, after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November.

For the Bengals, it’s more about finding an understudy for Browning than a replacement. Physically, Carr seemingly isn’t ready to serve either role.