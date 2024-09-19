 Skip navigation
Derek Carr: Offensive numbers are cool, but don’t mean anything this week

  
Published September 19, 2024 06:13 AM

The Saints offense is off to a blistering start to the 2024 season.

Their 91 points is the most over the first two games of a season since the 2009 Saints posted 93 points and they are the third team to score at least 30 points in the first half of both of their first two games. Quarterback Derek Carr has been at the helm of the unit and said on Wednesday that all the “extra hard work” of the offseason has led to the high output.

Carr also said that the Saints can’t afford to throttle back because they have to keep proving themselves every time they take the field.

“It’s hard to score that many times in this league,” Carr said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, you want to continue to do that. You want to keep putting pressure on defenses and things like that. You see the stats, you see the numbers out there for the whole offense and where it’s been in history and all that kind of stuff, and it’s cool. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean anything this week.”

The Saints get their first chance on their home field against the Eagles this Sunday and continued success should make for a return to the loud and intimidating atmosphere that the Superdome has lacked as the Saints have scuffled the last few seasons.