Derek Carr on Michael Thomas comments: I don’t know what I did to him

After Saints wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a concussion on a pass from Derek Carr early in Sunday’s game against the Panthers, former Saints wideout Michael Thomas sent out a string of tweets criticizing Carr for the throw.

Thomas called Carr “ass on my granny” and said the Saints erred in changing offensive coaches because Carr remains the problem in New Orleans. After the 23-22 loss was over, Carr was asked about Thomas’s comments.

Carr said putting a receiver into harm’s way is “something I would never do to a teammate” on purpose and said it makes him “sick” anytime a player is injured while trying to catch a pass. Carr said he wishes “it would have never happened” and that he could have made Thomas happier when they were teammates, but that he’s not sure why Thomas holds him in such low regard.

“I’ve had so many teammates over the years and he’s like the one dude that didn’t get along with me,” Carr said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “And I don’t know what I did to him. I don’t know why he feels that way. I’m sorry for whatever he’s dealing with to make feel him like he’s got to do that. I don’t know. But he’s never called me during any of this. My phone number has never changed. I’ve in fact called him on different occasions. Just to try. And sometimes you can try as hard as you want and it just doesn’t work out. And that’s OK, so I don’t know why he feels any type of way. I didn’t see it. I won’t see it. Because I always ignore everything, good and bad. I try to ignore everything. It’s unfortunate. Especially coming from a player like that. But I wish him the best. I hope he gets on a team and does what he wants to do and loves it.”

The Saints have lost seven straight games, so there would be a lot of bad feelings around the team absent any injuries and Olave going down only made Sunday more painful for everybody involved.