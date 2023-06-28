Derek Carr on Raiders benching him: I was upset, I was mad, they made my wife cry

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derek Carr on Raiders benching him: I was upset, I was mad, they made my wife cry

  
Published June 28, 2023 04:30 AM

Derek Carr was not happy to be benched by the Raiders for the final two games of last season.

“I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset; I was mad ,” Carr told the Fresno Bee.

Carr said that as much as he wanted to remain a Raider, with the way the end of his tenure was handled, he knew he was going to have to move on this offseason.

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,” he said. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just . . . it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.”

Now the quarterback of the Saints, Carr is hoping he has found his final NFL home, after an abrupt end with the team he played for for the first nine years of his career.