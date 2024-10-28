Derek Carr set to practice Wednesday, Dennis Allen optimistic about him playing

The Saints may have their starting quarterback in Week 9 as they look to stop a six-game losing streak.

Head coach Dennis Allen said in his Monday press conference that he’s optimistic about Derek Carr’s potential return this weekend.

“Derek Carr had a throwing session again today, looked good in the throwing session,” Allen said. “I would expect him to be back out at practice again on Wednesday. And then we’ll go from there and see what his availability is this week. But I’m optimistic about it.”

Carr has been out since suffering an oblique injury against the Chiefs in Week 5. Spencer Rattler has started the last three games for New Orleans, though he was benched in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers for Jake Haener.

In five games this year, Carr has completed 70.3 percent of his throws for 989 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

Additionally, Allen noted that Bub Means will miss time due to a high-ankle sprain. Marshon Lattimore and Kendre Miller each have hamstring injuries and Allen isn’t sure about their potential availability just yet.