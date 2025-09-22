 Skip navigation
Derek Stingley day-to-day with an oblique injury

  
Published September 22, 2025 03:26 PM

The Texans could use all hands on deck as they try for their first win of the season in Week 4, but it will be a little while before they know if cornerback Derek Stingley will be ready to go against the Titans.

Stingley injured his oblique in Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Jaguars and head coach DeMeco Ryans gave an update on his status at a Monday press conference. Ryans said, via a transcript from the team, that Stingley is day-to-day as a result of the injury.

Ryans said that Stingley “tried to push through it” on Sunday, but wasn’t able to do so.

Stingley had one pass defensed against Jacksonville and had eight tackles over the first two weeks of the season.