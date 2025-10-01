 Skip navigation
Derek Stingley missed practice; Nico Collins was limited

  
Published October 1, 2025 05:54 PM

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and wide receiver Nico Collins continue to work through their injuries.

Stingley missed Wednesday’s work with an oblique injury.

He initially injured his oblique in the season-opening loss to the Rams and aggravated it in a Week 3 loss to the Jaguars. Stingley missed the first two practice days last week before limited work on Friday.

Stingley started and played 47 of 50 defensive snaps in the win over the Titans and even made an interception.

Collins played 61 of 70 snaps Sunday despite his injury.

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday, and defensive end Will Anderson had a rest day.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee), tight end Harrison Bryant (shoulder) and safety Jaylen Reed (knee) were limited. It was the first practice of the season for Autry and Reed, who were designated for return on Wednesday.