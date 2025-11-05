 Skip navigation
Derrick Brooks overturns Frankie Luvu’s one-game suspension

  
November 4, 2025 10:25 PM

The NFL’s first suspension for multiple violations of the rule against hip-drop tackles has failed.

The league announced on Tuesday night that hearing officer Derrick Brooks has overturned the one-game suspension. Luvu instead will be fined $100,000 for his third hip-drop violation since Week 4.

The league fined Luvu $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 4 against the Falcons and $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle in Week 8 against the Chiefs. Luvu committed another violation of the rule on Sunday night, against the Seahawks.

The message seems to be that, as far as Brooks is concerned, three violations aren’t sufficient to justify a one-game suspension. Presumably, if Luvu commits another one, the NFL will try to suspend him again.

That’s how progressive discipline works. However, all fines and suspensions are resolved on appeal by one of the three hearing officers, who are jointly appointed and paid by the league and the NFL Players Association.

Beyond having the ability to play on Sunday against the Lions, Luvu has saved more than $400,000. A suspension would have cost him a game check, in the amount of $508,333.