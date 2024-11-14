Derrick Henry approaching rare feat: TD in 11 straight games to start the season

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has a touchdown in all 10 games this season, and if he scores another one on Sunday against the Steelers, he’ll be in some exclusive, Hall of Fame company.

Only three NFL players in the Super Bowl era have scored touchdowns in more than 10 straight games to start a season: O.J. Simpson with 14 in 1975 (meaning he scored a touchdown in every game that season), Jerry Rice with 12 in 1987 (meaning he scored a touchdown in every game he played in that strike-impacted season), and John Riggins with 12 in 1983. All three players who have done it are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Henry leads the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns and 14 total touchdowns, in addition to leading the league in carries, rushing yards, yards per carry, rushing yards per game and yards from scrimmage this season.

With 102 career rushing touchdowns, Henry currently ranks eighth in NFL history. He’s closing in on John Riggins (104), Jim Brown (106) and Walter Payton (110) and could be in the Top 5 all time by the end of this season.