Derrick Henry feels “right at home” in Ravens offense

  
Published August 21, 2024 09:27 AM

Derrick Henry has not seen any snaps in preseason games this summer, but that hasn’t hindered his immersion into the Ravens offense.

The veteran running back last played in a preseason game in 2018, so it has been a long time since that has been part of his preparation for a season. The last few years have seen Henry getting ready to take the field for the Titans and Henry’s Tuesday press conference included a question about his comfort level in a new offense given the relatively short amount of time that he’s been in Baltimore.

“I’m comfortable now,” Henry said. “I’m right at home. Training camp was good. We got a lot better. Still getting better, but I’m comfortable and right at home.”

Henry said he’s “itching” to get to Week One’s matchup with the Chiefs and there will be plenty of others interested to see how Henry looks alongside Lamar Jackson in a new look for both men.