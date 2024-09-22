Derrick Henry goes over 100 yards rushing on 26-yard touchdown run

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Cowboys in the third quarter.

After trailing 21-6 at halftime, the Cowboys watched the Ravens run all over them to open the second half. The Ravens went 70 yards with five runs, with Derrick Henry covering the final 26 for his second touchdown of the day.

The Ravens lead 28-6.

Henry now has 110 yards on 15 carries.

Lamar Jackson has run for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

The Ravens have 352 yards, including 191 rushing.