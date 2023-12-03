Derrick Henry goes to locker room, Titans, Colts tied 25-25

The Titans lost another key player to injury on their way to tying the Colts in the fourth quarter.

Running back Derrick Henry went to the locker room after a nine-yard run on the first play of a Titans touchdown drive. He was examined in the medical tent before going to the locker room. The Titans have not announced his specific injury.

The Titans drove down the field after Henry went down and Will Levis hit DeAndre Hopkins for a three-yard touchdown that made the score 25-25. Nick Folk came in to try an extra point with backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill holding because punter Ryan Stonehouse was injured on the second Colts blocked punt of the second half.

Tannehill got the ball down, but Folk missed the kick to the left and it remains all tied up with just over four minutes to play in Nashville.

UPDATE 3:59 p.m. ET: Henry is being evaluated for a concussion.