Colts block another punt, extend lead to 25-19

It’s not going to be a fun film review for the Titans punt team.

The Colts blocked a Ryan Stonehouse punt for the second drive in a row and the Colts were able to extend their lead to 25-19 over the home team on Matt Gay’s fourth field goal of the game.

Titans gunner Tony Brown broke inside ahead of the snap to Stonehouse and got to the punter before Stonehouse could get the ball way. Stonehouse appeared to suffer a serious injury on the play, which came shortly after Nick Cross blocked a punt that Grant Stuard returned for a touchdown.

Stonehouse was carted off, so kicker Nick Folk will have a new holder in addition to taking on punting duties if needed.

The Titans returned the ensuing two-point conversion for a score, but their offense is going to need to get going if they’re going to get back into the lead.