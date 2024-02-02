Derrick Henry: Heard great things about Brian Callahan, we’ll see what happens

Running back Derrick Henry’s future is uncertain as he heads toward free agency for the first time in his career, but no one has closed the door on a return to the Titans.

After being hired last month, head coach Brian Callahan said Henry “fits into any offense” and that he’s “never going to say no to good players” if there was common ground on a new deal with the veteran back. Henry said from the Pro Bowl on Friday that “any player would want to play with the organization they started with for their whole career,” but that he doesn’t have “all the details” of what the Titans are thinking as they take their first steps with Callahan.

“Heard some good things about him. Exciting times for the organization right now. Wish everybody all the best and wait to see what happens,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

Mike Vrabel is already gone from Tennessee and quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t expected back, so Henry’s departure would likely make it a clean sweep of the biggest faces of the franchise’s recent past this offseason.