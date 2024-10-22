Derrick Henry is on pace to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing yardage record

Ravens running back Derrick Henry had another big game on Monday night, rushing 15 times for 169 yards, and he’s on pace for a single-season yardage total that no running back in NFL history has touched.

Through seven games, Henry has 873 rushing yards. That puts him on pace for 2,120 yards in 17 games, which would set a new single-season record for rushing yardage. The current record of 2,105 yards was set by Eric Dickerson in 1984, in a 16-game season.

Henry can also become the first player in NFL history to have two 2,000-yard seasons. Henry ran for 2,027 yards for the Titans in 2020.

Henry will turn 31 years old this season, and last year he looked at times like he had lost a step. But he’s playing as well as he ever has now, and the Ravens are very pleased with their high-profile free agent signing.