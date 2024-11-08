 Skip navigation
Derrick Henry is the NFL Community MVP for Week 10

  
Published November 8, 2024 11:06 AM

Ravens running back Derrick Henry got a win on the field on Thursday night and he picked up another one off of it on Friday.

The NFL Players Association announced that Henry has been named their Community MVP for Week 10. Henry distributed new winter coats to all 465 students at an elementary school in Baltimore. Henry hosted a back-to-school event at the same school to pass out school supplies earlier this year and returned with the coats after asking the school what else they needed.

“It’s an honor to be named Community MVP,” Henry said. “It’s a blessing to be a blessing to others and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help level the playing field for today’s youth.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Henry’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.