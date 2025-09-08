Derrick Henry: I’ve got to take care of the ball, the loss is on me

Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday night, but he also lost a crucial fumble that helped the Bills come back and win. After the game, Henry took the blame.

“I’ve got to take care of the ball,” Henry said. “Keep it high and tight. I got lackadaisical. I take this loss on me. If I’d taken care of the ball it would be a different situation.”

Others in the Ravens’ locker room said after the game that they didn’t want Henry to take the blame for one mistake, and of course it’s correct that no loss can be blamed on one player, especially a player who had as many big plays as Henry did on Sunday night.

But this game may prove to be a big one in this NFL season, one that determines who has home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs. And Henry’s fumble may prove to be the most memorable play from a big Bills comeback.