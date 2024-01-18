Derrick Henry looking for “best shot” of winning Super Bowl

Titans running back Derrick Henry thanked the team’s fans for the “greatest eight years of my life” after their season-ending win over the Jaguars and that on-field speech felt like the capper to his time with the team.

That feeling has only gotten stronger over the last couple of weeks. During an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, Henry said he was “definitely surprised” by the team’s decision to fire head coach Mike Vrabel and that the move “solidified” his feeling that the Titans are moving in a direction that does not include him. He said he wasn’t totally closing the door on a return, but the Titans appear to be in a rebuilding mode and Henry said his goals for the future are focused on more immediate success.

“I want to be somewhere that, whatever happens, that gives me the best shot of winning the Super Bowl,” Henry said. “The business side is the business side. At the end of the day, it has to make sense. I’m not just going to accept anything because it’s a long season, we put our bodies through a lot. But at the same time, I definitely want to be on a roster that can go out there and put ourselves in position and be able to win games, get in the playoffs and contend for a ring.”

Henry said he still feels like he “can run for another 2,000" yards and we’ll find out NFL teams think of his ability to help them when free agency gets underway in March.