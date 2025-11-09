 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Henry needs 72 yards to match his high-school total of 12,124 rushing yards

  
Published November 8, 2025 08:03 PM

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. And yet he still hasn’t matched what he did in four years of high-school football.

Via NBC Sports research, Henry needs 72 rushing yards against the Vikings to match his high-school career rushing total of 12,124 yards. At Yulee High School in Florida, Henry averaged 252.8 yards per game in four seasons.

Henry in his 10th NFL season. He’s currently 17th on the all-time list. When he gets to 12,124, he will have passed Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Franco Harris for 15th place.

And Henry could finish the 2025 season in the top 10. Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, who is tenth on the all-time list, is only 687 yards away.