Derrick Henry needs 72 yards to match his high-school total of 12,124 rushing yards

Ravens running back Derrick Henry has already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. And yet he still hasn’t matched what he did in four years of high-school football.

Via NBC Sports research, Henry needs 72 rushing yards against the Vikings to match his high-school career rushing total of 12,124 yards. At Yulee High School in Florida, Henry averaged 252.8 yards per game in four seasons.

Henry in his 10th NFL season. He’s currently 17th on the all-time list. When he gets to 12,124, he will have passed Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Franco Harris for 15th place.

And Henry could finish the 2025 season in the top 10. Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett, who is tenth on the all-time list, is only 687 yards away.