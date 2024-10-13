 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derrick Henry stretches Ravens lead to 27-13

  
Published October 13, 2024 03:13 PM

Derrick Henry continues to be right at home in the end zone at M&T Bank Stadium.

Henry ran for his second touchdown with 2:08 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Commanders and the Ravens lead 27-13 as a result. It’s the ninth touchdown of the season and Henry has scored in all six games that the Ravens have played.

Tight end Mark Andrews came up with a pair of big plays to set up the score. Andrews, who scored his first touchdown of the year in the first half, had grabs of 15 and 38 yards during 94-yard scoring drive.

It’s second drive of more than 90 yards for the Ravens and they’ve now scored on six of their seven possessions.