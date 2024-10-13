Derrick Henry stretches Ravens lead to 27-13

Derrick Henry continues to be right at home in the end zone at M&T Bank Stadium.

Henry ran for his second touchdown with 2:08 left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Commanders and the Ravens lead 27-13 as a result. It’s the ninth touchdown of the season and Henry has scored in all six games that the Ravens have played.

Tight end Mark Andrews came up with a pair of big plays to set up the score. Andrews, who scored his first touchdown of the year in the first half, had grabs of 15 and 38 yards during 94-yard scoring drive.

It’s second drive of more than 90 yards for the Ravens and they’ve now scored on six of their seven possessions.