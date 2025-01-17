Derrick Henry: Sunday’s game vs. Bills is “going to be a heavyweight fight”

Way back in September, Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 199 yards and totaled 209 yards from scrimmage in a 35-10 home victory over the Bills.

With so much time between the two games, Henry said this week that the matchup in Week 4 will have no bearing on what happens on Sunday when the two teams meet in Buffalo in the divisional round.

“Week 4 doesn’t mean anything in this game,” Henry said in his Thursday news conference. “Week 4 was Week 4, this is a whole other game and another opportunity. They’re a great team, and we have to prepare right to be ready for them.”

Henry — who has rushed for 162, 147, 138, and 186 yards in the last four weeks — noted that this is where his offseason training comes into play.

“I wouldn’t do it if it didn’t [pay off]. I would be wasting my time if it didn’t pay off,” Henry said. “I make sure I do that just so I’m ready to play and help my team win games.”

While the current forecast calls for highs in the low-20s for Buffalo on Sunday — “I don’t care if it’s cold, hot, raining, or snow, I just have to do my job,” Henry said — the mindset for Henry and the rest of the club doesn’t change.

“We’re trying to get to the next round — the AFC Championship,” Henry said. “It’s a great opponent and a really good team, and yes, it’s going to be a heavyweight fight.”