Derrick Henry, Travis Kelce among the 32 teams’ Walter Payton Man of the Year honorees
The NFL has announced the 32 players who have been selected as their teams’ choices for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players both for their accomplishments on the field and for their work in their communities.
One of those 32 players will be announced as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at NFL Honors in San Francisco on Thursday, February 5, three days before Super Bowl LX.
Among the most recognizable names are Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Packers quarterback Jordan Love, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The full list of 32 honorees is below.
Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum
Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell Jr.
Baltimore Ravens Derrick Henry
Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins
Carolina Panthers Austin Corbett
Chicago Bears DJ Moore
Cincinnati Bengals Ted Karras
Cleveland Browns Grant Delpit
Dallas Cowboys Solomon Thomas
Denver Broncos Garett Bolles
Detroit Lions DJ Reader
Green Bay Packers Jordan Love
Houston Texans Azeez Al-Shaair
Indianapolis Colts Kenny Moore II
Jacksonville Jaguars Logan Cooke
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce
Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby
Los Angeles Chargers Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams
Miami Dolphins Bradley Chubb
Minnesota Vikings C.J. Ham
New England Patriots Hunter Henry
New Orleans Saints Demario Davis
New York Giants Bobby Okereke
New York Jets Quincy Williams
Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata
Pittsburgh Steelers Alex Highsmith
San Francisco 49ers Curtis Robinson
Seattle Seahawks Julian Love
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield
Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons
Washington Commanders Bobby Wagner