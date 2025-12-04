Derrick Henry, Travis Kelce among the 32 teams’ Walter Payton Man of the Year honorees

The NFL has announced the 32 players who have been selected as their teams’ choices for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes players both for their accomplishments on the field and for their work in their communities.

One of those 32 players will be announced as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at NFL Honors in San Francisco on Thursday, February 5, three days before Super Bowl LX.

Among the most recognizable names are Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Packers quarterback Jordan Love, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The full list of 32 honorees is below.

Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum

Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell Jr.

Baltimore Ravens Derrick Henry

Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins

Carolina Panthers Austin Corbett

Chicago Bears DJ Moore

Cincinnati Bengals Ted Karras

Cleveland Browns Grant Delpit

Dallas Cowboys Solomon Thomas

Denver Broncos Garett Bolles

Detroit Lions DJ Reader

Green Bay Packers Jordan Love

Houston Texans Azeez Al-Shaair

Indianapolis Colts Kenny Moore II

Jacksonville Jaguars Logan Cooke

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby

Los Angeles Chargers Cameron Dicker

Los Angeles Rams Kyren Williams

Miami Dolphins Bradley Chubb

Minnesota Vikings C.J. Ham

New England Patriots Hunter Henry

New Orleans Saints Demario Davis

New York Giants Bobby Okereke

New York Jets Quincy Williams

Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata

Pittsburgh Steelers Alex Highsmith

San Francisco 49ers Curtis Robinson

Seattle Seahawks Julian Love

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baker Mayfield

Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons

Washington Commanders Bobby Wagner