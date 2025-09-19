Derrick Henry wants Ravens’ opponents to keep calling DeAndre Hopkins “washed”

The Ravens took a flier on receiver DeAndre Hopkins, signing him to a one-year, $5 million deal. So far, it’s paying off.

But there’s still a perception that Hopkins has lost something. Ravens running back Derrick Henry likes the fact that opponents believe it.

“Hopefully, they keep calling him ‘washed’ because that shit has been working,” Henry said Friday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We need it.”

They’re getting it. Despite the fact that Hopkins is 33, he’s performing well with limited (to date) reps.

“Everybody knows that stigma, when you get up in age, all of a sudden, something has changed,” Henry said.

In Week 1, Hopkins was targeted twice in 18 snaps. He had two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, he was targeted twice in 10 snaps. He had two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

He’s making the most of his opportunities. And more could be coming.

“We’re just going to continue to get him up to speed,” Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said, per Hensley. “With every day, I think his packages are going to continue to grow as we keep going and moving forward. And we have to have that be the case, because he’s a tremendous football player. The more we can get him on the field, the better we’re going to be.”

Even with limited opportunities, Hopkins’s 99 receiving yards have him at second on the team, behind receiver Zay Flowers, who has 218.

Hopkins and the Ravens return to action on Monday night, against the Lions.