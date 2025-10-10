Derrick Henry: We can turn this around, get what we want out of the season

Things have not gone well for the 1-4 Ravens this season, particularly on defense.

But the train that is the NFL season keeps rolling, with the club set to take on the Rams in Week 6.

While it appears Baltimore will again be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has not practiced this week with a hamstring injury, running back Derrick Henry is still healthy and available to lead the offense.

In his Thursday news conference, Henry told reporters that his message to the team this week is that there is still a lot ahead for the club in 2025.

“[D]on’t let the circumstances dictate our future. Just stay focused,” Henry said, via transcript from the team. “We can turn this thing around and get what we want to get out of the season. We just have to lock in, and everybody has just got to do more, hold each other accountable. Leaders lead, and let it translate to Sundays, which it hasn’t these last couple of weeks, but I told them, we just have to keep working, and I believe that it will [translate].”

After averaging 113.0 yards rushing per game last season, Henry has put up just 63.4 yards per game this season. That would be his lowest output since his second year, when he wasn’t starting and averaged 46.5 yards per game.

Henry said he feels like the effectiveness of the Ravens’ ground attack comes down to execution.

“We just try to put more emphasis on it,” Henry said. “As a team, as a group, as a unit, you have to do those things, but individually, you have to do those things, as well — see what you need to get better at, watch yourself on film, be truthful, and see the things you need to work on. I know that’s what I do, and I’m sure everybody else does that.

“That’s the only way you’re going to get better and get this thing turned around, is to be honest with yourself. Our guys [are] holding each other accountable just so we can see change and [so] things change on Sunday.”