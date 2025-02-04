Derwin James calls for people to “stop disrespecting” Justin Herbert

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s final game of the 2024 season left a bad taste in many mouths.

After throwing three interceptions in the regular season, Herbert was picked off four times in a 32-12 loss to the Texans in the Wild Card round. It’s the second playoff loss in two tries for Herbert, whose first postseason trip ended when the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead against the Jaguars after the 2022 season.

Those losses and an overtime loss in Week 18 in 2021 that kept them out of the playoffs have all served as fodder for criticism of Herbert’s ability to lead the Chargers where they want to go. During an appearance on The Edge with Micah Parsons, Chargers safety Derwin James delivered a strong message to those detractors.

“Stop disrespecting him,” James said. “I promise you. I can’t wait for y’all to see this next season when I know we’re going to do what we do, for y’all to really get to see the real 10. I know how hard he works, I wouldn’t rather have no other quarterback.”

James went on to say that Herbert doesn’t deserve that level of criticism for a team effort, but acknowledged a reality of the NFL by saying “it’s always going to be on 10’s shoulders no matter how the guys are playing around him or how he’s playing.” Winning is the way to put an end to those critiques and the Chargers will have a long offseason to work on making sure they can get those results.

