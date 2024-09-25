 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Derwin James’ one-game suspension upheld

  
Published September 24, 2024 10:59 PM

Chargers safety Derwin James lost his appeal of his one-game suspension and thus will miss Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, upheld the suspension Tuesday, the NFL announced.

The league suspended James on Monday for repeated violations of rules intended to protect players’ health and safety.

He has five unnecessary roughness penalties in his past 18 games, the most in the league by a defensive player. All five involved blows to the head of an opponent with his shoulder or helmet.

James has seven unnecessary roughness penalties in his career.

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of operations, cited James’ past transgressions in a letter to James after James’ most recent illegal hit.

James lowered his helmet and made direct helmet-to-helmet contact with Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the third quarter, drawing a penalty.