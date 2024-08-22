Deshaun Watson back to full practice participation

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s practice participation on Wednesday was limited, but he was back on track Thursday.

Watson didn’t do much in team drills Wednesday because of what head coach Kevin Stefanski called “general arm soreness.” Stefanski said he wasn’t concerned about Watson’s condition moving forward and Thursday’s update on Watson’s condition from the team backed up that lack of worry.

“After resting during the later portion of practice yesterday, Deshaun resumed throwing and took his normal full complement of reps today with the first team,” the Browns said in a statement, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

The Browns did not say if Wilson will play in the team’s final preseason game. That game will take place in Seattle on Saturday night.