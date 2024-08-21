Deshaun Watson limited in practice due to “general arm soreness”

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took a few snaps in team drills at Wednesday’s practice, but Jameis Winston handled most of the work during the session.

After practice was over, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he dialed back Watson’s time on the field because of “general arm soreness.”

“I decided to just hold back a little bit with him, but not overly concerned,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.

Stefanski initially said that the plan was for Watson to play in the team’s final preseason game against the Seahawks, but he hedged a bit on Tuesday and again declined to commit to playing Watson on Wednesday. In addition to the arm soreness, the Browns will also have to consider putting Watson out behind an offensive line that’s been thinned out by injuries during camp.