Deshaun Watson set to be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to return to practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Watson will take part in practice on a limited basis as the team kicks off its on-field work ahead of their Week Nine matchup with the Cardinals. Watson did not practice at all last week because of the right shoulder injury that caused him to miss two games before he made a brief return to action in Week Seven.

Stefanski said earlier this week that Watson was “continuing to come along” when asked about the quarterback’s progress dealing with the injury, but that he could not make any decisions about Sunday’s availability.

Stefanski stuck to that position on Wednesday, but he did say that P.J. Walker will continue to serve as the team’s No. 2 quarterback and that he will start against Arizona if Watson is not cleared to return.