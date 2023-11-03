Deshaun Watson will start on Sunday

Deshaun Watson will be back on the field this Sunday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that Watson will start at quarterback against the Cardinals in Cleveland’s Week Nine home game. Watson took all of the first-team reps in Friday’s practice after being listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Watson missed two games with a right shoulder injury before returning against the Colts in Week Seven. He was lifted from the game after a big hit in the first quarter and did not return after being cleared of a head injury. Watson later said he felt he tried to come back too soon and he sat out last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks to get more recovery time.

Stefanski said on Friday that he’s confident Watson is now ready to make a full return to action and the Browns will ride with him as they try to get to 5-3 on the season.