Despite complaints, grass at Falcons stadium will remain for U.S.-Panama Copa América match

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Despite complaints, grass at Falcons stadium will remain for U.S.-Panama Copa América match

  
Published June 24, 2024 04:36 PM

Despite complaints about the performance of the temporary grass at a stadium that hosts football games on turf, the field won’t change at the Falcons’ home venue for Thursday night’s Copa América match between the U.S. and Panama.

Via Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grass used for Argentina vs. Canada won’t be replaced before what will be the second of two games played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Per the report, the system entails putting flooring over the artificial turf, with rolls of sod on top. It was used earlier this year for a match between the U.S. women’s national team’s and Japan. It also was used last summer, for two Premier League friendlies played in Atlanta.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni complained about the grass after last Thursday’s win. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez called it a “disaster” and "[v]ery bumpy.” Canada defenseman Kamal Miller said, “It felt like walking on a stage, as if it was hollow.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host World Cup matches in two years. For those matches, it’s “probable” that the turf will be pulled up, dirt put in, and grass grown.