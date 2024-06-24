Despite complaints, grass at Falcons stadium will remain for U.S.-Panama Copa América match

Despite complaints about the performance of the temporary grass at a stadium that hosts football games on turf, the field won’t change at the Falcons’ home venue for Thursday night’s Copa América match between the U.S. and Panama.

Via Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grass used for Argentina vs. Canada won’t be replaced before what will be the second of two games played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Per the report, the system entails putting flooring over the artificial turf, with rolls of sod on top. It was used earlier this year for a match between the U.S. women’s national team’s and Japan. It also was used last summer, for two Premier League friendlies played in Atlanta.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni complained about the grass after last Thursday’s win. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez called it a “disaster” and "[v]ery bumpy.” Canada defenseman Kamal Miller said, “It felt like walking on a stage, as if it was hollow.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host World Cup matches in two years. For those matches, it’s “probable” that the turf will be pulled up, dirt put in, and grass grown.