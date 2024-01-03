Despite neck soreness, Josh Allen listed as full participant on Wednesday

Though Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that quarterback Josh Allen was still dealing with some neck soreness from his stinger suffered on Sunday, Allen was listed as a full participant on Buffalo’s first injury report of the week.

Allen is listed with neck and right finger injuries.

The Bills conducted a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, Allen told reporters that his neck is “good to go.” When asked if his neck would impact his play, Allen said, “No, not at all.”

Allen completed 15-of-30 passes for 169 yards with an interception and rushed for 44 yards with two TDs in Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

Also on the injury report, safety Micah Hyde (neck) and safety Damar Hamlin (shoulder) were both limited. Defensive end Leonard Floyd (rib/rest) and edge rusher Von Miller (veteran rest) did not participate.