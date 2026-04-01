Despite temporary grass for World Cup, Jerry Jones says Cowboys will keep playing on turf

When the World Cup is played at AT&T Stadium this summer, grass will be the playing surface. So what would Cowboys owner Jerry Jones say if players asked him to keep the grass playing field for the NFL season?

“No,” Jones answered, when given that hypothetical.

Jones said it’s better for the Cowboys to use primarily artificial turf and that he doesn’t buy any claims that grass is a safer playing surface for the players. Jones even claims the players are better off on turf because it’s better for the Cowboys’ bottom line, meaning more money filters to the players.

“We have more flexibility with the way we handle our surface at the stadium. We have no belief that it’s any safer to play on grass,” Jones said. “The turf, actually like many things, improves the economics of being able to play this game and our players are the biggest benefactor of all. They get the best benefit of when we do good things financially, the players benefit. So I’m working for you, baby, if you’re a player.”

So why grass for soccer? Because FIFA requires it.

“I’m very comfortable putting some grass down for soccer under regulations and proud to be able to do it, but quickly getting the turf back there to get back to the other business of the stadium and the team,” Jones said.