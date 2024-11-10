 Skip navigation
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a 'bad look'
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns

Devaughn Vele’s first touchdown catch gives Broncos 7-0 lead over Chiefs

  
Published November 10, 2024 01:42 PM

The Broncos have scored first in their divisional matchup with the Chiefs.

Rookie receiver Devaughn Vele caught the first touchdown of his career to put Denver up 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Vele went over the middle and caught a 6-yard pass in the end zone to cap a nine-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:40 off the clock. That was the only third down Denver faced on the possession.

The big play on the drive was a short pass from quarterback Bo Nix to tight end Adam Trautman that went for 34 yards on the catch-and-run.

Denver and Kansas City traded punts on the game’s first four possessions before the Broncos got going late in the first quarter.

Through three drives, Bo Nix is 7-of-10 for 69 yards with a touchdown.