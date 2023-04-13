Devin Bush calls playing with Bobby Wagner “a dream come true”

The Seahawks signed linebacker Devin Bush a week before they brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner. Bush was going to sign with the Seahawks whether the Seahawks agreed to terms with Wagner or not.

But Bush said “it was kind of like a dream come true” to get a chance to play alongside Wagner.

“Me and my dad were actually talking about it when I signed to Seattle,” Bush said, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Bobby was still out there in free agency, and we were just playing around saying it was always a possibility . And once that happened, it was kind of like a dream come true. A potential Hall of Famer and to be able to play alongside of him, I can’t ask for any better situation than that.”

The Seahawks went into free agency seeking help at inside linebacker with Jordyn Brooks working his way back from a torn ACL and Cody Barton leaving for the Commanders in free agency.

Bush, the former 10th overall pick of the Steelers, will help, and Wagner should help him in trying to become the player the Steelers believed he would become when they drafted him.