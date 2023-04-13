 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Devin Bush calls playing with Bobby Wagner "a dream come true"

  
Published April 13, 2023 12:26 PM
The Seahawks signed linebacker Devin Bush a week before they brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner. Bush was going to sign with the Seahawks whether the Seahawks agreed to terms with Wagner or not.

But Bush said “it was kind of like a dream come true” to get a chance to play alongside Wagner.

“Me and my dad were actually talking about it when I signed to Seattle,” Bush said, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Bobby was still out there in free agency, and we were just playing around saying it was always a possibility . And once that happened, it was kind of like a dream come true. A potential Hall of Famer and to be able to play alongside of him, I can’t ask for any better situation than that.”

The Seahawks went into free agency seeking help at inside linebacker with Jordyn Brooks working his way back from a torn ACL and Cody Barton leaving for the Commanders in free agency.

Bush, the former 10th overall pick of the Steelers, will help, and Wagner should help him in trying to become the player the Steelers believed he would become when they drafted him.