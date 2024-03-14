Devin Bush to visit with Browns on Thursday

After agreeing to terms with defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, the Browns are continuing to take a look at improving their defensive front.

Linebacker Devin Bush is visiting with Cleveland on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A first-round pick in 2019, Bush played his first four seasons with the Steelers, who declined his fifth-year option.

Bush then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks for 2023 and appeared in 13 games with three starts. He finished with 37 total tackles with five tackles for loss, playing 21 percent of Seattle’s defensive snaps. He was on the field for 30 percent of special teams snaps.

Bush’s best season was his first, as he recorded 109 total tackles with nine for loss, two interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble. That was enough to land him third in AP defensive rookie of the year voting behind Maxx Crosby and winner Nick Bosa.

Now the Michigan product could end up playing for an Ohio team.