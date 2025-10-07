 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard pick-six gives Jaguars the lead, 21-14

  
Published October 6, 2025 10:17 PM

Devin Lloyd was named AFC defensive player of the week last week, and he also earned AFC defensive player of the month honors. He may win the weekly award again this week.

The Jaguars linebacker stepped in front of JuJu Smith-Schuster and returned Patrick Mahomes’ pass 99 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars have their first lead, 21-14.

The longest interception return in Jaguars’ history came with the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, looking to regain the lead after the Jaguars tied things on their first drive of the second half. On second-and-goal, though, Mahomes never saw Lloyd.

Lloyd has four interceptions for the season, matching the interceptions he had in his career entering this season.

Mahomes is now 22-of-29 for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception.