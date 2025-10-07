Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard pick-six gives Jaguars the lead, 21-14

Devin Lloyd was named AFC defensive player of the week last week, and he also earned AFC defensive player of the month honors. He may win the weekly award again this week.

The Jaguars linebacker stepped in front of JuJu Smith-Schuster and returned Patrick Mahomes’ pass 99 yards for a touchdown.

The Jaguars have their first lead, 21-14.

The longest interception return in Jaguars’ history came with the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, looking to regain the lead after the Jaguars tied things on their first drive of the second half. On second-and-goal, though, Mahomes never saw Lloyd.

Lloyd has four interceptions for the season, matching the interceptions he had in his career entering this season.

Mahomes is now 22-of-29 for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception.