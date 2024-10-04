 Skip navigation
Devin Singletary doubtful, Brian Burns set to play vs. Seahawks

  
Published October 4, 2024 03:08 PM

The Giants are unlikely to have their starting running back for Sunday’s matchup with the Giants.

Singletary (groin) is listed as doubtful for Week 5 after he didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Singletary had said that he “feels better” and he liked his chances to play against Seattle. But the team apparently had a different assessment.

Receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) was ruled out earlier in the day by head coach Brian Daboll. He did not practice all week.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (groin) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (heel) are both off the injury report and are set to play.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (calf), cornerback Andru Phillips (calf), and linebacker Matthew Adams (quad) are all questionable.