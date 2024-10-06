 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devin Singletary inactive for Giants

  
Published October 6, 2024 03:06 PM

The Giants left the door slightly ajar for running back Devin Singletary to play against the Seahawks on Sunday, but they slammed it shut 90 minutes before kickoff.

Singletary is inactive after being listed as doubtful to play due to a groin injury. Tyrone Tracy, Eric Gray, and Dante Miller are the running backs for the Giants in Seattle.

The Giants ruled wide receiver Malik Nabers out with a concussion on Friday. Safety Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins, linebacker Boogie Basham, guard Jake Kubas, and quarterback Tommy DeVito are also inactive.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy was ruled out by the Seahawks on their final injury report. Linebacker Boye Mafe is inactive after being listed as questionable due to a knee injury. Guard Sataoa Laumea, tackle Michael Jerrell, and center Olu Oluwatimi are the other scratches for Seattle.