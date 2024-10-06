Devin Singletary inactive for Giants

The Giants left the door slightly ajar for running back Devin Singletary to play against the Seahawks on Sunday, but they slammed it shut 90 minutes before kickoff.

Singletary is inactive after being listed as doubtful to play due to a groin injury. Tyrone Tracy, Eric Gray, and Dante Miller are the running backs for the Giants in Seattle.

The Giants ruled wide receiver Malik Nabers out with a concussion on Friday. Safety Anthony Johnson, cornerback Tre Hawkins, linebacker Boogie Basham, guard Jake Kubas, and quarterback Tommy DeVito are also inactive.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy was ruled out by the Seahawks on their final injury report. Linebacker Boye Mafe is inactive after being listed as questionable due to a knee injury. Guard Sataoa Laumea, tackle Michael Jerrell, and center Olu Oluwatimi are the other scratches for Seattle.