De’Von Achane cleared, Odell Beckham Jr. added to report as questionable

  
Published October 18, 2024 04:07 PM

The Dolphins have several injury concerns entering this weekend’s matchup with the Colts.

But running back De’Von Achane has been cleared from concussion protocol and is set to play in Week 7. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier on Friday that he was optimistic about Achane’s chances to play.

Achane, who’s rushed for 183 yards on 56 carries and caught 21 passes for 186 yards, was a full participant in practice all week.

But the Dolphins added receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (hamstring/personal) to the report as a non-participant on Friday. He is questionable for Sunday.

Beckham played just 11 offensive snaps in his debut for Miami against New England in Week 5, receiving one target.

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson (back) and long snapper Blake Ferguson (personal) were also added to the injury report as limited on Friday and are questionable.

Safety Jevon Holland (hand) was limited all week and is doubtful.

Linebacker David Long (knee), linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah (biceps), cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring), and quarterback Skylar Thompson (ribs) are questionable.

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (elbow), linebacker Mohamed Tamara (ankle), and safety Jordan Poyer (shin) are all off the report and are set to play.