De’Von Achane pushes Dolphins lead to 24-10

The Jets closed the gap to seven points with a Justin Fields touchdown run in the third quarter, but the Dolphins didn’t waste any time stretching their lead back out.

Running back De’Von Achane scored on a nine-yard touchdown run that put the Dolphins up 24-10 with 5:20 to play in the third.

The Dolphins’ drive was aided by a major penalty by Jets rookie linebacker Kiko Mauigoa. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa slid at the end of a third-down run and Mauigoa hit him in the head to draw an unnecessary roughness penalty. Tagovailoa’s slide was short of the sticks, so the penalty gave them a chance to keep moving toward the end zone.

Achane has 10 carries for 51 yards and Tagovailoa is 16-of-20 for 158 yards.