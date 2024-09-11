 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
De’Von Achane questionable for Thursday night

  
Published September 11, 2024 03:28 PM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Wednesday press conference that the team would wait to make a call on running back De’Von Achane’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Bills and the team officially gave him an injury designation on Wednesday afternoon.

Achane is listed as questionable with an ankle injury and he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Achane ran for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 76 yards.

McDaniel ruled Raheem Mostert (chest) out at his press conference, which leaves Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright as the healthy backs for the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) has also been ruled out and defensive back Elijah Campbell (Achilles) is listed as questionable along with Achane.