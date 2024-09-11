De’Von Achane questionable for Thursday night

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at a Wednesday press conference that the team would wait to make a call on running back De’Von Achane’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Bills and the team officially gave him an injury designation on Wednesday afternoon.

Achane is listed as questionable with an ankle injury and he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. Achane ran for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 76 yards.

McDaniel ruled Raheem Mostert (chest) out at his press conference, which leaves Jeff Wilson and Jaylen Wright as the healthy backs for the Dolphins.

Wide receiver Malik Washington (quad) has also been ruled out and defensive back Elijah Campbell (Achilles) is listed as questionable along with Achane.