Raheem Mostert will not play Thursday night

The Dolphins won’t have running back Raheem Mostert on Thursday night.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at a Wednesday press conference that Mostert will not play against the Bills. He has been listed as a non-participant on both practice reports this week because of a chest injury.

De’Von Achane has also been listed as a non-participant, but McDaniel said the team will wait to make a call about whether he’ll be able to play through an ankle injury.

Jeff Wilson and fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright are the other running backs on Miami’s 53-man roster. Wright was inactive for the season opener, but seems likely to play with Mostert out of action.